Massive fire engulfs Bhubaneswar’s CRP Square market; no injuries reported

BHUBANESWAR: A massive fire broke out at a market complex in Bhubaneswar's CRP Square in the wee hours of Friday. Authorities said no injury was reported in the accident.

Preliminary probe suggests the fire broke out at a shop on the first floor of the building.

On receiving the information, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service teams rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Many shops on the first floor were affected due to the fire. Fire officers suspect the accident took place because of short circuit in one of the shops.

The operation was continuing when the report was filed.

Sources said the officers will investigate whether the building (ground+4) had required safety measures and fire safety certificate and further action will be taken accordingly.