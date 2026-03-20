Orissa HC pulls up OPSC for 50% quota cap breach, allows partial posting of doctors

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has held that the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)’s 2024-25 recruitment advertisement for medical officers violates the constitutional 50 per cent ceiling on reservations laid down by the Supreme Court.

The ruling came on March 17, while considering a petition filed by 82 applicant doctors challenging the advertisement pertaining to recruitment in the Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre which OPSC had issued on March 18, 2025.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Buddhadev Routray argued the advertisement disproportionately inflated reserved category vacancies compared to 411 unreserved (UR) posts, thereby breaching established reservation norms.

Upon examining the figures, the single judge bench of Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy noted that while 411 posts were earmarked for the unreserved category, a total of 4,837 posts were allocated to reserved categories, including 736 for SEBC, 920 for SC and 2,481 for ST, making a total of 5,248 posts. The court held that such distribution exceeds the 50 per cent reservation ceiling established by the Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney vs Union of India.

Observing that the advertisement could not have been issued in this manner, Justice Satapathy nonetheless took into account the state’s pressing healthcare needs. It permitted the OPSC to recommend 411 candidates from the unreserved category and an equal number from reserved categories, proportionately distributed as per reservation norms.