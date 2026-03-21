Two held for siphoning Rs 9 lakh using stolen BMC fuel cards in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Infocity police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing and misusing Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s petro cards, and embezzling over Rs 9 lakh using the cards.

The accused are Bishal Naik, a former driver of a sanitation agency empanelled with the BMC, and Achyutananda Samal, an employee of a petrol pump located in Kalarahanga. The accused reportedly stole five BMC petrol cards and misused them to withdraw cash at the petrol pumps instead of refuelling vehicles.

As the irregularities raised suspicion, BMC authorities launched in investigation and found that the duo had embezzled around Rs 9,39,435 using the stolen cards. Based on FIR from the civic body on Thursday, the Infocity police filed a case and arrested the accused under relevant sections of BNS. Further investigation is on, police said.