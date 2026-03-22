One injured in blast at cylinder refilling shop in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Even as concerns over black marketing and illegal manipulation of LPG cylinders have increased in the wake of the cooking gas shortage, one person was injured after at least five cylinders exploded during illicit refilling at a unit in Kalinga Nagar area under Bharatpur police limits here on Saturday morning.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 11.40 am. One Bibhu Prasad Bhuyan had allegedly taken the shop on rent, with his primary business being ceiling fan winding. He had also started refilling small and portable gas cylinders.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Bhuyan was allegedly refilling a small cylinder from a larger one without adhering to prescribed safety norms when the explosions took place. He has reportedly been injured in the blast, but has gone absconding since, police said.

On getting information, four teams of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service rushed to the spot. It took more than 30 minutes for the fire personnel to bring the blaze under control.

Fire services personnel said the impact of the blasts caused cracks in the walls of an adjoining hotel. Meanwhile, Bharatpur police have initiated an inquiry into the incident and stated that further action would be taken based on the findings.