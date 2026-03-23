Odisha's day temperature to drop due to rains this week: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Day temperature may see a marginal drop this week with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting increased activity of rain and thunderstorms in many parts of the state.

The national weather forecaster said under the impact of rains, day temperature may fall by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in many parts of Odisha. After a spell of heatwave conditions in the interior parts, mercury level has seen a gradual drop over the past few days.

On Sunday, Paralakhemundi was the hottest at 36.2 degree C, followed by Dhenkanal 36.1 deg C, Bargarh 35.8 deg C and Boudh 35.3 deg C. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 33.8 deg C and 32.6 deg C respectively.

As per IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershower activity is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Keonjhar districts on Monday. Similar weather condition may prevail at a few places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Tuesday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Some places may experience an increase in rainfall activity from Wednesday onwards and the condition is likely to continue till Saturday.”

A few places are also likely to witness thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface winds between Thursday and Saturday. Moisture incursion, local heating and possible development of a trough will trigger rains in parts of the state, she added.