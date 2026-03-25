Odisha govt provides interest subvention of Rs 208 crore to 2.67 lakh women SHGs

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday provided interest subvention of Rs 208.35 crore to over 2.67 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) across the state against their bank loans.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida disbursed the interest subvention during a function at the Mission Shakti Bhawan here. Financial assistance was also provided under various categories to strengthen grassroots institutions.

Official sources said Rs 6.43 crore was provided as revolving fund to 3,510 women SHGs while Rs 57.05 crore was disbursed as community investment fund to 180 Gram Panchayat Level Federations (GPLFs). Besides, Rs 1.40 crore was provided to 101 Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) under the vulnerability reduction fund. Official sources said with this, a total of Rs 724.39 crore has been reimbursed as interest subvention to over 3.8 lakh women SHGs in 2025-26.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy chief minister said women are now at the forefront of the state’s development journey. “While earlier efforts focused on how to uplift women, today they have emerged as key drivers of social and economic transformation in Odisha,” Parida added.

She urged women to effectively utilise financial resources provided to them under various government schemes, reinvest their earnings wisely, enhance financial literacy and remain vigilant against rising cyber frauds.