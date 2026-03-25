Relief to consumers as power tariff remains unchanged for FY26-27

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief for households, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has kept the state’s retail supply tariff (RST) unchanged for 2026-27 financial year, extending a five-year streak of stable electricity prices.

The move will benefit lakhs of households and small consumers as it comes in the midst of rising power procurement costs across the country.

Publishing the tariff order for the upcoming year, the OERC said the retail tariff has remained unchanged since 2022-23, despite a rise in the average power purchase cost of GRIDCO by 6.83 paise per unit and a slight increase in the overall cost of supply to 603.91 paise per unit.

Explaining the reasons why OERC chose not to pass on the additional burden to consumers, the tariff order said, “A combination of cost-management measures and strategic sourcing has enabled the state to maintain tariff stability. Key contributors include savings of around Rs 90 crore from reduced capacity and energy charges of OPGC Stage-I, downward revision of average tariff of OHPC by 2.01 paise per unit, translating into savings of nearly Rs 11.78 crore.”

In addition, the allocation of 5,036 million units (MU) of relatively cheaper power from Vedanta has helped soften the cost curve. Further easing the financial pressure on the system, the bulk supply price (BSP) has been marginally reduced by 0.15 paise per unit, it added.

The regulator said that transmission charges have also been rationalised, declining from 25.5 paise to 24 paise per unit, improving overall efficiency in power delivery.