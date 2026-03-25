Two groups of family clash inside Odisha police station, 13 held

BHUBANESWAR: A clash between two groups of members from one family right inside Chandaka police station has come as a huge embarrassment for Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar.

The incident, which occurred on March 21 night and was captured on mobile phone video as well as CCTV, took place in presence of women and children. Police have arrested 13 people including three women in this connection. The incident involving family members of a 73-year-old Pitabash Paltasingh came to light on the day after a video went viral on social media platforms.

Commissionerate Police refuted claims of what was initially presumed to be a knife attack but acknowledged the clash took place inside the police station as well as on the campus.

Police said an injured man arrived at the police station with his wife at around 11.19 pm on the night of the incident. He was bleeding from his right hand. Soon another, a group followed him into the police station and a heated exchange escalated into a violent scuffle.

The entire incident occurred in presence of four police personnel including two constables who were on duty at that time. Two women were also seen holding toddlers during the brawl.

Police sources said the fight stemmed from a property dispute between two sons of Paltasingh. The 73-year-old has married twice and has two sons each from the two marriages - Susanta Paltasingh (32) and Soumya Ranjan Paltasingh (36). The family resides in Daruthenga area.

On the night of the incident, both the sons allegedly had a fight over property at Daruthenga in which Soumya sustained critical injuries on his right hand. The two groups headed towards the police station after this clash.