Nor’wester rains lash Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The capital city of Bhubaneswar was lashed by a sudden nor’wester accompanied by hailstorm on Thursday evening, causing waterlogging in several localities and uprooting trees across the city.

Rajmahal Square and Forest Park were among the worst affected areas. Odisha Fire and Emergency Services deployed seven teams for traffic restoration and dewatering operations. The personnel also cleared fallen trees at Mancheswar, Tankapani Road, Ravi Talkies Square, Nuagaon and other places.

The Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj, held on Ashokastami, was also disrupted as the chariot procession had to be stopped midway due to the heavy rain. It resumed after the rain and wind stopped.