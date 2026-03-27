Nor’wester rains lash Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The capital city of Bhubaneswar was lashed by a sudden nor’wester accompanied by hailstorm on Thursday evening, causing waterlogging in several localities and uprooting trees across the city.
Rajmahal Square and Forest Park were among the worst affected areas. Odisha Fire and Emergency Services deployed seven teams for traffic restoration and dewatering operations. The personnel also cleared fallen trees at Mancheswar, Tankapani Road, Ravi Talkies Square, Nuagaon and other places.
The Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj, held on Ashokastami, was also disrupted as the chariot procession had to be stopped midway due to the heavy rain. It resumed after the rain and wind stopped.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said nor’wester activity was witnessed in Bhubaneswar and some other parts of the state on Thursday. Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Hailstorm activity occurred in several areas under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha.”
Thunderstorms with gusty surface winds are expected to continue in parts of the state until April 1. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m on Thursday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in coastal and interior districts, with heavy showers in Bhadrak district. Dhamnagar recorded 80 mm of rain during this period.