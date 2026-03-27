Odisha municipal rules amended, EOs get financial powers

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to strengthen urban administration by devolving greater financial powers to executive officers (EOs), the state government has amended the Odisha Municipal Rules, 1953, granting them a bigger say in decision-making and fiscal affairs of the urban local bodies (ULBs).

The new Odisha Municipal (Amendment) Rules, 2025, redefine the financial approval powers of executive officers and chairpersons with a view to ensure smoother and more efficient governance. The amendments were finalised after taking into account objections and suggestions received from the public on the draft issued in January 2026.

A key change relates to contingent expenditure. Executive officers of ULBs can now independently allow expenses up to Rs 10,000 per instance without inviting quotations. They are also empowered to approve expenditure up to Rs 3 lakh on the recommendation of a local purchase committee, without requiring prior approval from the municipal council, said a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development department.