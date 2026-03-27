Odisha Police HQ asks IPS officers to attend all official events, creates flutter

BHUBANESWAR: A State Police Headquarters letter instructing all IPS officers posted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to attend official functions organised by different verticals of Odisha Police has created a flutter in the police circle.
The letter issued by the ADG (Headquarters) said the letter has been issued with the approval of DGP YB Khurania.
“It has been observed by the DGP that many senior officers are not attending official functions organised by different verticals of Odisha Police,” read the letter issued on March 23.
The letter listed 36 police officers, in the rank of DG to ACP in different departments of the state police.
In the letter, the officers were ‘requested’ to attend the official functions without fail. “In case there is any other official commitment, specific exemption may be taken from the DGP,” said the letter.
The letter led to murmurs in the senior police circle with many questioning the logic behind such an instruction. “Whenever there are important official functions of Odisha Police, officers attend them. But, making it mandatory and issuing a letter is very unusual,” said a senior officer requesting anonymity.
Police officers said many heading important wings of state police are occupied in their own official and routine works. “In some instances, it is not feasible to attend each and every function which are being organised at regular intervals now,” the officer added.
Another officer mentioned that there are long hours of official meetings convened by the DGP as well as other departments of the government. “Making attendance mandatory for major events attended by top functionaries of the government makes sense. But should it apply for the rest?” wondered the officer.