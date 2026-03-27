Odisha Police HQ asks IPS officers to attend all official events, creates flutter

BHUBANESWAR: A State Police Headquarters letter instructing all IPS officers posted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to attend official functions organised by different verticals of Odisha Police has created a flutter in the police circle.

The letter issued by the ADG (Headquarters) said the letter has been issued with the approval of DGP YB Khurania.

“It has been observed by the DGP that many senior officers are not attending official functions organised by different verticals of Odisha Police,” read the letter issued on March 23.

The letter listed 36 police officers, in the rank of DG to ACP in different departments of the state police.

In the letter, the officers were ‘requested’ to attend the official functions without fail. “In case there is any other official commitment, specific exemption may be taken from the DGP,” said the letter.