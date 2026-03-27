Patient dies in SCB; tension erupts after kin cry negligence

CUTTACK: Tension prevailed at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Thursday following the death of a patient in the nephrology department, with family members alleging medical negligence.

According to hospital sources, Ramakrishna Mishra (45), a kidney disease patient from Bhubaneswar, who had been admitted on March 19, died of a cardiac arrest at around 5.45 am in the morning.

The deceased’s family members alleged that his condition had deteriorated on Wednesday night and despite repeated calls, the doctor on duty did not respond. The delay in attending to the patient led to his death, they alleged.

His family members claimed that when his condition deteriorated on Wednesday night, they had frantically rushed to the duty room and approached the doctor (a first-year DM resident doctor), but he did not turn up and attend their patient as a result of which he died.

On the other hand, the doctors alleged that after the death of the patient, his family members went on a rampage inside the duty room and assaulted Dr Anurag Senapati, a junior doctor, who reached there at 8 pm to take charge of the rotation duty.