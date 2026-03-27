Traffic restrictions in Cuttack for VHP’s Ram Navami procession

CUTTACK: Adopting extra caution in view of the communal tensions and violent clashes witnessed during the Durga Puja immersion procession last year, the Commissionerate Police on Thursday issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the ‘Padayatra’ to be organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami on Friday.

The Padayatra will commence from Maruti Mandap at Choudhury Bazar and pass through several prominent localities including Nayasarak, Nimchouri, Chandni Chowk, Dagarpada, Kafla Bazar, Shelter Chhak, Kanika Chhak, Chandi Chhak, Buxi Bazar, Barapathar, Tinikonia Bagicha and Dargha Bazar before returning to the starting point.

A massive turnout is expected for the procession, prompting enforcement of traffic regulations and diversions from 2 pm to 10 pm to ensure public safety and smooth conduct of the ceremony, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said in the traffic advisory.

Vehicular movement will be prohibited along and towards the procession route at different stages, particularly in Choudhury Bazar, Nayasadak, Balu Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Shelter Chhak, Kanika Chhak and Buxi Bazar.

No vehicles shall be allowed to ply from DPO Gada Chhak to High Court Chhak, Mohammadia Bazaar Chhak to Chandini Chowk, Police Club Gada to Guru Mohanty Chhak, Dagarpada Chhak to Chandini Chowk or Kafla Bazaar, Sathichora Chhak to Mohanty Pada Chhak, Selter Chhak to Mohanty Pada, Kanika Chhak to Selter Chhak during the procession.

Similarly, major connecting roads including Jail Road, Firingi Bazar, Ganesh Ghat, Mission Road, Pension Lane and Barapathar stretches will face partial or complete restriction depending on the movement of the procession.