Odisha: Main accused in melanistic tiger killing case held

BHUBANESWAR: In a major breakthrough, forest officials from Baripada division have arrested the prime suspect in the poaching of a rare melanistic tiger.

The accused, Kantha Bhakta (51), was apprehended by a forest team from his village Kasikundala within Udala police limits on Wednesday night, four days after the big cat hide was recovered from the fringe area of the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Officials said, the division is now planning to recreate the crime scene to pinpoint the exact spot where the tiger was killed and uncover further details about the incident.

Apart from Bhakta, four other accused involved in the tiger poaching and trading racket have been apprehended, taking the total number of persons arrested in connection with the case to 14, informed Baripada divisional forest officer (DFO) Gobinda Chandra Biswal.

Biswal said all the five including the prime suspect have been produced before the court and will be brought on remand for further questioning in the matter.

During initial interrogation, Bhakta is said to have confessed that he killed the melanistic tiger using a country-made firearm. The skin of the melanistic tiger had been recovered by a team of forest officials from two accused Nikunja Bihari Sethi (38) and Biju Rana (34) near Pariakuli village of Kuliana within Baripada division on Sunday. Subsequently, seven others were arrested after their names came out during interrogation of the two accused.

The DFO said Bhakta and three other poachers were involved in killing of the tiger. “Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused,”he said.