Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai falls for AI art hoax, Sudarsan clears air

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the lines between human creativity and artificial intelligence (AI) have increasingly blurred, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Friday fell victim to a deepfake and shared an AI-generated image of a sand art portrait of him, attributing the creation to celebrated international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

In an X post, the renowned Bollywood director and producer wrote, “CAN’T BELIEVE IT My friend sent me this amazing sand picture made by our famous SAND ARTISTE Sudarshan Patnaik, a Padma Shree recipient and the best sand artist known in India from Puri, with such perfection and affection. Thank you, Sudhershan ji. Stay blessed always.” Ghai also shared the image on other platforms.

However, responding quickly to the post, Pattnaik issued a clarification saying, the sand sculpture appeared to be AI-generated.

“Namaskar @SubhashGhai1 ji, I am truly honoured to receive your message and appreciation. Sir, I am a big fan of you. With due respect, I would like to share that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated, and there may have been a small misunderstanding or some incorrect information. Your kind words mean a great deal to me-they are truly a blessing. With respect and gratitude,” Pattnaik replied.