BMC comes up with SOP to eliminate single-use plastic from city markets

BHUBANESWAR: As part of its efforts to curb plastic menace in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has framed a standard operating procedure (SOP) to eliminate the use, sale, storage and distribution of single-use plastic in market areas.

BMC officials said the SOP initially issued for Kochilei Haat, has now been extended to markets in Damana and VSS Nagar and will also be implemented in other parts of the city in phases.

They said the SOP focuses on creating sustained awareness and voluntary behavioural changes among vendors, shopkeepers, consumers and visitors to discourage them from using polythene bags and other single-use plastic in trading and day-to-day use. It also calls for effective enforcement through inspections, penalties and seizure of single-use plastic products as per applicable law.