Wall erected on govt land despite BMC notice, locals cry apathy

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of IRC village in Nayapalli area of the city on Sunday accused the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) of apathy and poor enforcement after a person erected a boundary wall on a government land despite notice from the civic body.

They alleged that despite opposition by the local community and notice from the civic body to stop any kind of construction at the site, he went on with erecting the boundary wall adjoining a drain in IRC village area.

The encroachment and illegal construction despite BMC’s notice is not only a brazen violation of municipal laws and willful defiance of authority but it also reflects poor enforcement on part of the civic body, locals alleged. A BMC official, however, said that after receiving complaint regarding encroachment of the government land and illegal construction at the site, an enforcement team had visited the area and imposed restriction on any kind of work, besides issuing notice to the person concerned to provide valid documents for the same.

“The notice was put up on March 27. However, we once again received complaint that the boundary wall construction was carried out without complying with the notice. Our team will visit the site again on Monday and initiate appropriate action if any willful violation is found,” he said.