Operational issue forces flight cuts at Bhubaneswar airport

BHUBANESWAR: In a setback to air connectivity from the state capital, several domestic and international flight services from the city have been curtailed under the summer schedule.

Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Prasanna Pradhan said the suspension of several services was due to a range of operational constraints. Under the revised schedule, direct flights to cities such as Indore, Dehradun and Kochi as well as international destinations including Dubai and Singapore have been suspended.

At present, Bangkok remains the only international destination served from the airport. Pradhan explained that some airlines had discontinued operations from the airport, as summer period is considered off-season.

However, flight services to major domestic destinations like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jharsuguda and Rourkela will continue. The summer schedule will remain in effect till October.