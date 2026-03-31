Upset with boyfriend, Odisha girl hangs self in college hostel

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old girl student of a private college in Patia allegedly died by suicide by hanging in her hostel room on Sunday evening. Police said she was reportedly upset with her boyfriend for which she decided to end her life.

The deceased, a second-year student of integrated MBA course, was a native of Dhenkanal district. She reportedly took the extreme step by hanging from a ceiling fan using a stole when she was alone in the room.

When her roommates returned, they found the room’s door locked from the inside, following which they alerted the hostel’s staff. On receiving information, Infocity police reached the spot at about 6 pm and recovered a suicide note from the room. The note revealed she was upset with her boyfriend for which she decided to end her life, police said.

The cops are verifying whether the youth is from the same college. “He will be summoned for questioning. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further probe is underway,” said a police officer.

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