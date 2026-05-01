Father-son duo arrested after man’s wrist chopped off in liquor shop clash in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a father-son duo, allegedly running illicit liquor trade under the guise of a betel shop within Lingaraj police limits, chopped off the wrist of a man over a dispute on Thursday morning.

According to reports, three locals including Rajesh Sahoo, Suresh Sahoo and another unnamed person, went to Santosh Kumar Mallia’s shop near Gangua Nullah in Kapileswar area to purchase alcohol.

Suresh reportedly entered the shop without removing his shoes, following which a heated exchange broke out between the trio and Santosh. The three then left the spot.

However, Suresh later returned to Santosh’s shop with his two associates Bibhu Prasad Sahoo and Deepak Sahoo. The three hurled abuses at Santosh and threatened him of dire consequences. Bibhu reportedly picked up a wooden plank and attacked Santosh. Seeing this, Santosh’s son Rakesh rushed to his rescue and a scuffle broke out between both the groups.

Rakesh then allegedly brought a sword which he had kept in their shop. He attacked Bibhu with the sharp weapon and severed his right wrist. Suresh and Deepak also sustained injuries in the attack.