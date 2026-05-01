Father-son duo arrested after man’s wrist chopped off in liquor shop clash in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a father-son duo, allegedly running illicit liquor trade under the guise of a betel shop within Lingaraj police limits, chopped off the wrist of a man over a dispute on Thursday morning.
According to reports, three locals including Rajesh Sahoo, Suresh Sahoo and another unnamed person, went to Santosh Kumar Mallia’s shop near Gangua Nullah in Kapileswar area to purchase alcohol.
Suresh reportedly entered the shop without removing his shoes, following which a heated exchange broke out between the trio and Santosh. The three then left the spot.
However, Suresh later returned to Santosh’s shop with his two associates Bibhu Prasad Sahoo and Deepak Sahoo. The three hurled abuses at Santosh and threatened him of dire consequences. Bibhu reportedly picked up a wooden plank and attacked Santosh. Seeing this, Santosh’s son Rakesh rushed to his rescue and a scuffle broke out between both the groups.
Rakesh then allegedly brought a sword which he had kept in their shop. He attacked Bibhu with the sharp weapon and severed his right wrist. Suresh and Deepak also sustained injuries in the attack.
Rakesh and Santosh then threw the severed wrist of Bibhu into the canal behind their shop. They also disposed of the sword in a nearby place before fleeing the crime scene.
On receiving the information, Lingaraj police launched a manhunt and nabbed Santosh and his son Rakesh. They also recovered the severed wrist from the canal and seized the weapon of offence. “A case was registered under various sections of BNS and Arms Act and the two accused were arrested,” said an officer of Lingaraj police station.
Police sources said Bibhu is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. Santosh and his son Rakesh have criminal antecedents. “We are investigating since when Santosh was selling illicit liquor in his shop and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a police officer.