Students clash at BJB College over eve-teasing complaint, two injured during ICC hearing

BHUBANESWAR: A clash broke out between two groups of students at BJB College here on Thursday, allegedly over eve-teasing.

The incident comes days after a Plus III second-year girl student accused a postgraduate student of passing remarks at girl students on the campus. Though the matter was stated to have been resolved, the latter subsequently filed a complaint with the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), alleging harassment by the girl student and her friends.

On the day, while the ICC questioned the student, she reportedly told the panel that two LLM students were aware of the alleged behaviour of the complainant. The two mentioned students appeared before the ICC, when members of another group allegedly entered the principal’s chamber and assaulted them. Both were injured and shifted to Capital Hospital for treatment.

Principal Rita Das lodged a complaint with the Badagada police in connection with the incident. “A case has been registered and investigation initiated. Further action will be taken accordingly,” a police officer said.

Last month, a violent clash had taken place on the campus over playing of loud music during a farewell function at a hostel. Several students were injured in that incident, following which police personnel were deployed to maintain order.