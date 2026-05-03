Two held with brown sugar from Utkal University campus

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were arrested by the Excise department officials for peddling drugs on the Utkal University campus here. Around 195 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh was seized from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise officials conducted a raid near Kedareswara temple on the university campus on Friday and nabbed Saurav Tudu and Aman Naik, both aged 24, with the contraband.

Interestingly, Excise officials had arrested Tudu from the university campus about one year back and had seized 180 gm brown sugar from him. He was lodged in jail for six months and released recently.

Excise officials said no student was involved in the trade or procured the brown sugar from the accused. “Investigation revealed the two were selling brown sugar primarily to the youths of nearby slums. So far, we have found no clue that any student was procuring the contraband,” said Excise superintendent Debashish Patel.