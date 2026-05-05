Dy CM Pravati releases Rs 61 crore Subhadra assistance for 79,000 beneficiaries

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday disbursed financial assistance of over Rs 61 crore to more than 79,000 beneficiaries, who had earlier missed receiving the first, second or third installments of the Subhadra scheme due to various reasons.

The funds were transferred directly to their bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system virtually from the conference hall of the Women and Child Development department in Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Official sources said, 79,000 beneficiaries had earlier missed receiving the first, second or third installments of Subhadra scheme due to issues such as inactive NPCI linkage, e-KYC biometric errors and pending grievance resolutions.

According to official data, a total of 21,901 beneficiaries received the first installment, 22,347 received the second and 79,601 were provided with the third installment under the scheme. The disbursement was made after due verification and resolution of cases pending at various administrative levels.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out, Parida said all genuine cases will be addressed through a robust system of verification and grievance redressal. She reiterated that the Subhadra scheme marks a significant step towards advancing women’s financial empowerment in the state.

She also reviewed the status of left-out beneficiaries in Ganjam, Jajpur and Kalahandi, and directed officials to expedite the verification process to ensure timely inclusion of all eligible beneficiaries.