Minor girl, grandparents suffocate to death after fire breaks out in apartment in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: An elderly couple and their minor granddaughter died under tragic circumstances in an early morning fire that broke out at Basanti Villa apartment (S+4) in the city’s Jharpada Canal road area on Wednesday.

Trapped inside their two-room house on the stilt floor of the apartment, the victims could not escape with fire approaching from the front door. The incident occurred after 4 am, possibly due to short-circuit in the panel board of the building. The area comes under Laxmisagar police limits.

The couple, 62-year-old Biswanath Behera, his wife Sulabha Behera (60), was believed to have suffocated to death though burn injuries were found on their bodies. They were rushed to Capital Hospital here where doctors declared them received dead. Their 10-year-old granddaughter Tejaswini was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where she succumbed during treatment.

Biswanath, a native of Gopinathpur in Khurda district, was employed as the caretaker of the apartment for the last eight years and stayed on the stilt floor of the building along with his wife. The elderly couple stayed in the resident manager unit, comprising two rooms, located on the right side of the stairs. Granddaughter Tejaswini, a Class IV student, had come to the city to visit her grandparents when the incident took place.

Officials of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service said, the panel board of the building was installed on the left side of the main staircase of the building. To the right of the staircase was the two-room unit of Biswanath.