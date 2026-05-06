UN, Odisha deepen partnership on agriculture, tourism, clean energy

BHUBANESWAR: United Nations resident coordinator in India Stefan Priesner on Monday paid a courtesy call on deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The high-level meeting focused on expanding collaboration between Odisha and UN India across key sectors including agriculture, renewable energy and tourism.

Singh Deo told Priesner that Odisha is playing a proactive role in advancing the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, with strong emphasis on agricultural growth, industrial development and clean energy transition. He said agriculture remains a top priority for the state with sustained efforts for doubling farmers’ income, promoting climate-resilient practices and strengthening agri-value chains. Tourism and heritage conservation emerged as another major area of focus.

The deputy CM highlighted Odisha’s vast cultural wealth, including its UNESCO World Heritage sites and potential heritage destinations, positioning the state as an emerging hub for sustainable and responsible tourism while preserving its tribal and traditional heritage.

Priesner lauded Odisha’s progress and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting the state through technology transfer, capacity-building and inclusive development initiatives. Both sides also explored avenues for collaboration in strengthening rural livelihoods and achievement of SDGs.