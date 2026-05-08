Father-son duo held in Bhubaneswar for online ticket fraud

BHUBANESWAR: Airfield police on Thursday arrested a father-son duo for their alleged involvement in an online ticket fraud case.

The accused were identified as Amit Kumar Jha and his father Ashok Kumar Ojha (58) of Mahaveer Nagar under Lingaraj police limits. Police said Amit posed as a sub-inspector and used threats of police action to intimidate victims and gain their trust.

The matter came to light after a woman from Old Town area of the city lodged a complaint alleging that she had been cheated while trying to purchase tickets for a Barabati cricket match.

The complainant said in December last year, she came in contact with an unknown person through Instagram who claimed to sell match tickets. Trusting the offer, she transferred Rs 54,201 through online payment. However, after receiving the money, the accused neither delivered the tickets nor responded to her messages, the woman stated in her complaint. During investigation, police found the involvement of the father-son duo in the matter.

Probe revealed Amit used social media platforms to lure people with fake offers, while the fraud money was deposited into his father’s bank account.