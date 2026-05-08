Odisha gets Rs 769 crore CRIF push for roads, flyovers across seven districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday said that the Centre has sanctioned projects worth over Rs 769 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for 2026-27.

The approved package covers 10 major infrastructure works spanning tribal, rural and urban regions of the state, including strategic road upgrades in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Balasore districts, along with two flyovers in Berhampur city to ease the mounting traffic congestion.

Expressing gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the projects would substantially strengthen connectivity in remote and underserved areas while improving access to healthcare, education, trade and employment opportunities.

The largest allocation of nearly Rs 184.97 crore has been made for improvement of the Jaleswar-Batagram-Chandaneswar road (SH-57) in Balasore district. Meanwhile, the two flyovers on NH-59 in Berhampur, Ganjam together account for over Rs 314 crore. While one flyover will connect Tata Benz Square to MKCG Medical College, the second one will run from Giri Road junction to the Old Bus Stand.