Orissa HC seeks probe update on Choudwar jail record fudging

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to furnish an update on the progress of investigation in a case involving alleged manipulation of prison records at Choudwar circle jail while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of senior superintendent Sujit Kumar Raula.

The anticipatory bail was sought by Raula after former jailor Santoshini Dash lodged an FIR against him following the escape of two murder accused from Choudwar Circle Jail last year on October 2.

Dash accused Raula of forging her signature to shift responsibility. Acting on it as an interim measure, the court had on March 23 directed that Raula shall not be taken into judicial custody in connection with the case.

During the hearing on May 4, the HC was informed that the petitioner was allegedly not cooperating with the investigation and had failed to provide relevant documents sought by the investigating officer (IO). In response, Justice RK Pattanaik directed the petitioner to submit all documents demanded by the IO without delay, clarifying, “If no co-operation is received from the petitioner, as is alleged at present, the interim order dated March 23, 2026 shall stand vacated.”

During the proceedings, advocate Binoda Kumar Mishra appearing on behalf of Dash submitted before the court that an inquiry report prepared by the DIG (Prisons), Cuttack Range allegedly revealed manipulation in the in-out register maintained at Choudwar Circle Jail.