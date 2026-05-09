All drain desilting, repair works to be completed before monsoon: Bhubaneswar Mayor

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday stated that all drain desilting and repair works along with other preventive measures will be completed before the onset of monsoon.

Chairing a high-level meeting at BMC headquarters, Mayor Sulochana Das instructed civic officials to ensure that all drains are cleaned and desilted in advance to prevent waterlogging in vulnerable areas of the city. Officials were directed to repair damaged drains immediately, install slabs over open drains before the rainy season and barricade unsafe locations to prevent accidents.

The mayor stressed the need for proper maintenance of major drainage channels and asked officials to prevent tree roots from damaging drain walls. House owners who have planted trees close to drain embankments will be issued notices, officials said.

Commissioner Chanchal Rana urged all departments to maintain close coordination with corporators during heavy rain or Kalabaisakhi.

A list of contact details of officials from different departments will be prepared for emergency communication and coordination at the ward level, he said.

Rana said silt removed from drains must be cleared from roadsides within 24 hours. Corporators had raised complaints earlier that desilted waste was often left unattended on roads for long periods, causing inconvenience to residents.

WATCO and TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) have been asked not to undertake fresh road excavation works in waterlogging-prone areas before the monsoon. Ongoing excavation and utility works will also be completed immediately, officials said.

The civic body directed power utility authorities to replace dangerously damaged electric poles at vulnerable locations and ensure regular monitoring of street lighting and electrical infrastructure during the monsoon season.