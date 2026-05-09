BJD wings stage protest, seek CM’s resignation

BHUBANESWAR: Protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation and rise in crime in Odisha, members of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) on Friday staged a demonstration in front of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence, demanding his resignation.

The youth and student activists alleged that the law and order situation had become alarming due to the negligence and failure of the government. As the chief minister holds the Home portfolio, he is directly responsible for the alarming situation in the state and should step down immediately, they stated.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma and Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) president Snehangini Chhuria alleged that while the law and order situation in the state had completely collapsed, the government instead of taking firm action was making political statements in self-defence and issuing administrative clarifications through officials.

They said, the spate of recent incidents at Hinjili, Kanas and Balianta reflected a breakdown of governance and sheer inefficiency of the government. Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das demanded a high-level inquiry into the lynching of the GRP constable at Balianta.

Alleging that the double-engine government in the state had failed to maintain law and order, he said the police and administration appeared insensitive despite a series of such incidents.