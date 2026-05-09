DGP, OSCW chief visit spot as assault victims seek protection

BHUBANESWAR: A day after 32-year-old Soumya Ranjan Swain was lynched to death by a mob, the two young women who allegedly were sexually assaulted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) constable have requested police protection fearing retaliation.

As the videos of the violent incident went viral, drawing outrage, one of the two girls told mediapersons on Friday that they apprehended backlash from supporters of Swain and will request police for protection. Locals of Moujapur which Swain hails from staged a dharna seeking action again the culprits.

On the day, Odisha State Commission for Women chairperson Sovana Mohanty met the two girls and recorded their statements. Mohanty said she will submit a detailed report to the state government regarding the entire incident.

The incident took place near Ramachandrapur when constable Swain and his friend Om Prakash Rout reportedly passed comments on two girls and later rammed their scooter.

One of the two girls recounted that she fell after the youths rammed their motorcycle into their scooter. “I was travelling with my friend when the two youths came from the opposite side and passed comments at us but we ignored. They then took a turn and rammed their bike with our scooter,” she added.