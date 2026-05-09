Dy CM urges MLAs to take charge of anganwadi construction

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to strengthen early childhood care and women’s welfare in the state, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida has urged all MLAs cutting across party lines for their direct involvement in anganwadi centre (AWC) construction and monitoring.

In a letter to all MLAs, the deputy chief minister said that the MLAs should personally monitor construction of anganwadi centres in their constituencies for ensuring timely completion and maintaining quality standards. She said initiatives for women and children can be further strengthened only through collective efforts and active participation of public representatives at the grassroots level.

The letter also stressed women’s participation in ongoing developmental works at the constituency-level, from planning to execution. “The development of anganwadi infrastructure is crucial for strengthening grassroots-level services related to child care, nutrition and women’s welfare across the state,” she said.

Officials said district collectors have been asked to share monthly progress reports with MLAs, and each constituency will get a status dashboard of sanctioned, under-construction and completed AWCs. Public representatives have also been requested to hold review meetings with CDPOs and local women’s self-help groups to track functionality and service delivery.

The focus for 2026-27 will be on filling the gap in tribal and remote blocks and ensuring all Saksham Anganwadis meet the revised national guidelines for safety, play-based learning and digital record-keeping.

Official sources said during 2024-25 and 2025-26, around 3,293 new anganwadi centre buildings were inaugurated and handed over under the state’s anganwadi infrastructure strengthening initiative. Besides, 12,140 anganwadi centres across Odisha have been upgraded to Saksham Anganwadis under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. Saksham AWCs are equipped with better facilities including smart learning tools, child-friendly toilets, safe drinking water and upgraded kitchen infrastructure.