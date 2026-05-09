Odisha man kills friend for failing to repay Rs 20,000 loan in Balianta

BHUBANESWAR: In the headlines for the shocking mob lynching incident, Balianta continued to be news after a man on Friday allegedly murdered his friend on for failing to repay a Rs 20,000 loan.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh Das (43) had reportedly taken the loan from accused Jakir Shah (30). Das belongs to Mohanty Sahi in Athantar village while Shah is from Bengabati. The loan transaction had taken place a couple of months back.

Shah had visited Das in the morning and requested him for his money. However, when Das refused to repay, Shah left. Later in the day, Shah again met Das in a market and urged him to return his money. When Das refused again, Shah picked up a brick and slammed it on his head, said the police.

Das sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital but passed away during treatment. “A case of murder was registered and Shah apprehended. Further probe is underway,” said an officer of Balipatna police station. Police said Das was working as a driver.