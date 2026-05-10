BMC to set up modern cattle rehabilitation centre at Jamukoli in outskirts of Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to tackle the stray cattle menace on the roads of the capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated steps to set up an advanced Cattle Rehabilitation Centre at Jamukoli on the outskirts of the city.

Spread across 18.5 acre at Jamukoli, around 13 km from the city, the centre will provide shelter and healthcare facilities for around stray 2,200 cattle. The site has been selected for its connectivity to NH-16 and its semi-rural surroundings, which are expected to provide a low-stress environment for rehabilitation while ensuring easy access for municipal authorities and veterinary teams, said officials.

Be it Saheed Nagar, Satya Vihar, Old Town, Nandankanan Road or Patrapada, stray cattle menace has emerged a major concern in the city.

Though multiple drives and initiatives have been launched, they haven’t yielded desired results. The existing facilities are also proving insufficient in accommodating all stray cattle in the city.

A senior official said, the project, which will house the impounded stray cattle, will have a major impact on public safety, traffic management, sanitation and animal welfare in the state capital. The rehabilitation centre has been planned as a low-rise campus with dedicated zones for animal care, administration, staff accommodation and environmental management.