BMC increases its civic zonal offices to six for smooth service delivery

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to undertake a reorganisation exercise, bifurcating its three zonal offices into six for ensuring smoother public service delivery and better administration.

As per the proposal placed in the last corporation meeting, the three existing zones - Bhubaneswar North, South East and South West - with 67 wards will be reorganised into six zones.

The North zone-I comprises a total of 12 wards - 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18 while North zone-II includes 12 wards of 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27. Similarly, South East zone-I consists of nine wards - 19, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 41, 42 and 43 while 10 wards - 28, 29, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 46 and 47 come under South East zone-II.

The South West zone-I comprises 12 wards - 44, 45, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61 and 67 while the South West zone-II consists of another 12 wards - 23, 24, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 62, 63, 64, 65 and 66 - taking the total number of wards under the six zones to 67.

Officials said though the existing three zonal offices have been functioning efficiently, the Housing and Urban Development department had in June 2022 proposed creation of three additional zonal offices for improved implementation and supervision of various projects, programmes, schemes and administrative activities in the state capital.