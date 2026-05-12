FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar bats for Gobara Kandhei craft revival, honours one of its last craftspersons

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to revive the traditional craft form of ‘Gobara Kandhei’ (cow dung dolls), which is on the verge of extinction in the state, members of FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar recently visited the heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur to meet 88-year-old Sasimani Maharana, one of the last surviving masters of the craft, and understand the challenges threatening its survival.

Led by FLO chairperson Biyot Projna Tripathy, the visit was organised as part of the chapter’s ‘Women Artisan Support and Knowledge Enrichment Programme’, an initiative conceptualised by Panchami Manoo Ukil.

Once a familiar sight at Balijatra fairs and souvenir markets in Puri, Gobara Kandhei toys, especially the iconic nodding tigers and elephants, were handcrafted using a unique mixture of cow dung and paper pulp. However, with artisans increasingly turning to commercially viable crafts like papier-mache and pattachitra, the tradition of Gobara Kandhei making is seemingly fading into oblivion.

During the interaction with Sasimani and her family, the FLO chairperson felicitated the veteran artisan in recognition of her immense contribution to preserving this unique indigenous craft tradition. The delegation further attempted to understand the challenges threatening the survival of the art form and explore possible pathways for its revival.

FLO officials said Sasimani, who came to Raghurajpur as a young bride from Puri at the age of 15, carried forward the craft from her artisan family and devoted decades to preserving it. However, she stopped creating the dolls after her husband’s passing.