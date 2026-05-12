Govt affidavit sought on display boards at SCB Niramaya centres

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to file a comprehensive affidavit giving an update on installation of digital display boards at the six Niramaya centres of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The instruction was issued by a two-judge bench of Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh while reviewing the progress of the project aimed at streamlining medicine distribution and reducing patient waiting time.

During the hearing, commissioner-cum-secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Aswathy S, appearing through virtual mode, informed the court that as an interim measure, a proposal has been moved to the Finance department seeking permission for outsourcing manpower for operation of the system.

Approval is awaited for engagement of two support associates for real-time updating of the digital display board system in accordance with the Finance department memorandum dated July 24, 2025, she stated. Appearing virtually, additional secretary, Finance department KC Satapathy said the proposal submitted by the Health department would be considered within 10 days and the decision communicated accordingly.

Additional government advocate Debasis Nayak submitted that a comprehensive affidavit detailing the progress and administrative steps taken would be filed before the court. Accepting the submission, the bench directed that the affidavit be filed within 10 days and posted the matter for further hearing on July 9.