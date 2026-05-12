Man injured in attack during Chandan Yatra in Cuttack village, two arrested

CUTTACK: A 32-year-old man sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by four persons over past rivalry, on Sunday night. The incident occurred during Chandan Yatra ceremony at Puruna Kacharamala village under Cuttack Sadar police limits.

The victim Prakash Chandra Sahoo sustained injuries on his back. He was rushed to nearby Mahidharapada community health centre and later shifted to a private hospital here. The accused are three brothers Akhay Sahoo, Ashok Sahoo, Chandan Sahoo, and their associate Papu Baral. Police have arrested Akhay and Ashok while the other two are at large.

As per the FIR lodged by Prakash, he had gone to attend the Chandan Yatra festival along with his friend Ranjan Swain when Akhay and Ashok arrived at the spot and allegedly picked up an argument with them. They reportedly started assaulting the two friends and threatened to kill them if they did not stay away from Chandan.

Meanwhile, Chandan and Papu too reached the spot in a scooter and attempted to hack Prakash with a sword. Prakash managed to escape but sustained injuries on his back, police said. While enmity over a love affair is said to be the cause of the attack, locals alleged the rivalry between Prakash and Chandan also stemmed from their reported involvement in sand smuggling from the local Balighat.

“The incident occurred at around 11.45 pm. There was enmity between the duo for the last four years. However, investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the attack. Efforts are on to nab the prime accused Chandan and his associate Papu,” said a senior police officer.