Odisha chief secretary approves five PPP projects worth Rs 1,130 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The Empowered Committee on Infrastructure for PPP projects, chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg, on Monday accorded in-principle approval to five new public-private partnership projects worth a total of Rs 1,130 crore.

The projects span health, sewerage treatment, urban development, water supply and animal vaccine production. Official sources said the project details with location will be made public once the projects are finalised.

The committee also granted in-principle approval to the collaboration between the PPP cell in the Finance department and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for building a pipeline of doable projects and a robust PPP-friendly ecosystem in the state.

Sources in the Finance department said the IFC partnership will focus on project structuring, transaction advisory and capacity-building to attract quality private investment.

Departments have been asked to submit detailed project reports for the five approved projects within 60 days for final clearance.