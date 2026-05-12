Odisha gets national award for its outstanding PMGSY performance

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has received national recognition from the Ministry of Rural Development for its outstanding performance in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and strengthening rural connectivity across the state.

The award was presented during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of PMGSY held at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Union Rural Development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were present at the programme.

The state has secured the third position nationally in the category of providing road connectivity to the highest number of habitations under PMGSY. The state government has connected 16,990 habitations through rural roads under the scheme.

Similarly, in the category covering North-Eastern states, Union Territories and hilly regions, Odisha achieved the third rank by providing road connectivity to 2,132 habitations located in hilly areas.

Odisha showcased its innovative ‘Bandhara Model’ at the Engineering and Technology Model exhibition during the event. The bridge-cum-weir model integrates rural connectivity with water conservation and has been recognised as a sustainable development initiative.

The model helps regulate water flow in seasonal rivers through check-dam mechanisms, aiding groundwater recharge and ensuring water availability for drinking and irrigation during summer months.

State Rural Development minister Rabi Narayan Naik said the national recognition reflects Odisha’s strong commitment and continuous efforts towards rural development. He asserted that the state government would further strengthen the rural connectivity mission in the coming years.