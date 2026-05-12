Odisha HC directs free treatment for minor rape survivor over high-risk pregnancy

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed authorities to provide free and comprehensive medical care to a 16-year-old rape survivor who has decided to continue with her over 31-week-pregnancy after medical experts warned that termination at this stage involved high risk including maternal death.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by the minor’s parents seeking termination of unlawful pregnancy, Justice BP Routray recorded that the girl and her mother had chosen to continue the pregnancy till safer delivery of the baby upon completion of gestational period.

“It needs to be mentioned here that as per the report of the Medical Board at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, it is stated that medical termination of pregnancy of the minor girl is involved with high risk including maternal death and other complications to both the mother and baby,” the court observed.