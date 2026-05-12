Odisha ranks top 4 in violent crime: NCRB

BHUBANESWAR: Witnessing a huge surge in violent crimes, Odisha has been ranked among the top four states with high crime incidence in the country, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Odisha recorded 75,403 violent crimes in 2024 just behind Uttar Pradesh which reported 85,647 cases. Bihar reported the highest 1,07,303 violent crimes followed by Maharashtra 87,791 in the second spot.

In fact, Odisha recorded the highest rate of violent crimes in the country in 2024. Crime rate is calculated on the number of offences/victims per lakh population, using the mid-year projected population.

The NCRB data cited that at least 161.6 people per lakh population (mid-year projected population 466.6 lakh in 2024) in Odisha were victims of violent offences such as murder, rape kidnapping, rioting, robbery and others. Odisha had registered 43,566 violent crimes in 2022 and 31,749 in 2023. It recorded a maximum of 55,640 cases of causing hurt/grievous hurt, robbery (2,582), rape (1,268) and murder (1,258) in 2024.

Though there was a marginal decline in murder cases from 1,362 in 2023 to 1,258 in 2024, there has been no let down in crimes against women in the state. The state had recorded 23,648 crimes against women in 2022, 25,914 in 2023 and 27,449 in 2024.

It recorded the second highest cases of assault on women with an intent to outrage her modesty across the country in 2024. While Rajasthan had topped the list at 8,276, Odisha followed with 7,299.

Worrying Scenario