Odisha to form CERDA to look into BCPPER plan execution

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is planning to come up with a Central Economic Region Development Authority (CERDA) for smooth implementation of the proposed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER).

Sources in the Housing and Urban Development department said the Central Economic Region Development Authority will oversee implementation of the regional development plan to be prepared for the BCPPER and other similar projects.

All government departments will align their projects with the regional development plan to be prepared under CERDA and integrate identified projects into their annual action plans, while ensuring proper adherence to the defined timelines, to realise the goal of the proposed economic corridor.

Sources said as per the directive issued by the chief secretary recently, all government departments will designate a nodal officer for coordination and effective implementation of BCPPER-related initiatives. The departments have also been asked to strengthen inter-departmental coordination to ensure seamless execution of the projects and avoid overlaps and delays.

Moreover, the departments will also ensure mapping of projects worth Rs 100 crore and above on the PM Gati Shakti portal to accelerate project execution.