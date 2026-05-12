Odisha to form CERDA to look into BCPPER plan execution

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is planning to come up with a Central Economic Region Development Authority (CERDA) for smooth implementation of the proposed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER).
Sources in the Housing and Urban Development department said the Central Economic Region Development Authority will oversee implementation of the regional development plan to be prepared for the BCPPER and other similar projects.
All government departments will align their projects with the regional development plan to be prepared under CERDA and integrate identified projects into their annual action plans, while ensuring proper adherence to the defined timelines, to realise the goal of the proposed economic corridor.
Sources said as per the directive issued by the chief secretary recently, all government departments will designate a nodal officer for coordination and effective implementation of BCPPER-related initiatives. The departments have also been asked to strengthen inter-departmental coordination to ensure seamless execution of the projects and avoid overlaps and delays.
Moreover, the departments will also ensure mapping of projects worth Rs 100 crore and above on the PM Gati Shakti portal to accelerate project execution.
The BCPPER region currently contributes about 19 per cent of the state’s economy, with an estimated economic size of $22.4 billion as of 2025. However, the state has set an ambitious target of expanding this to $500 billion by 2047, in alignment with India’s long-term development goals.
Accordingly, the Odisha government launched a comprehensive economic plan for the BCPPER in February this year. Prepared by NITI Aayog, the plan envisages implementation of over 80 projects across sectors such as metal downstream industries, biotechnology, textiles, chemicals, tourism, education and IT along with more than 30 policy initiatives to spur investment, infrastructure development and job creation in the region.
The state is also working out a comprehensive infrastructure roadmap for the region that includes construction of three ring roads spanning 645 km.