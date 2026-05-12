Odisha's Bhawanipatna-Khariar road to be 4-laned: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to upgrade the Bhawanipatna-Kharia road from two-lane to a four-lance corridor, a long-pending demand of the people of the region.

Announcing the project on Monday, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the proposed road expansion will significantly improve connectivity between Kalahandi and Nuapada districts and boost economic activities of the region. The nearly 70-km-long road project will involve the construction of five major bridges and 15 minor bridges. In addition, the old bridge over the Tel River will be repaired and renovated as part of the project.

The state government has earmarked around Rs 640 crore for the road construction work, while an estimated Rs 91 crore will be spent on bridge construction and allied works, Harichandan said and added that the upgraded corridor will facilitate faster and smoother transportation for local residents and provide major benefits to small farmers, traders and transporters.

The minister said improved road connectivity is expected to reduce travel time and fuel consumption while ensuring quicker movement of passengers, buses, ambulance and private vehicles. He said farmers and traders will find it easier to transport paddy, vegetables, forest produce and other goods to nearby markets thereby enhancing local economic activities.