Railway constable Soumya died due to blunt force trauma: CB

BHUBANESWAR: Railway constable Soumya Ranjan Swain, lynched by a mob on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar last week, died due to blunt force trauma, Crime Branch (CB) sources said on Monday.

Investigators said Swain was tied with ropes and brutally assaulted with sticks, punches and kicks in a farm field at Ramachandrapur under Balianta police limits on May 7. While sticks used in the assault are yet to be traced, ropes were seized from the spot.

CB sources said Swain had allegedly consumed steroids hours before the incident and was behaving aggressively. Police said he and his friend Om Prakash Rout had met with an accident involving two women on a scooter, following which Swain allegedly assaulted and molested one of them which triggered the mob attack.

CB DG Vinaytosh Mishra said the case was not registered under mob lynching provisions of the BNS as the incident did not occur on grounds of race, caste, community, sex, place of birth, language or personal belief as prescribed in the criminal law.