Aruna & troupe enthral Singapore with Odissi show

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant boost to the state’s cultural heritage on global stage, the Orissa Dance Academy recently presented a captivating Odissi dance performance at the Odissi Festival held at the Black Box Theatre in Singapore.

Held on May 8, the 90-minute dance recital received a standing ovation from the audience and dignitaries, while the show witnessed a full house with tickets sold out in advance.

At the invitation of Bhaskar’s Arts Academy, a 10-member team led by Odissi Guru Aruna Mohanty presented the performance at the event, which was attended by President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and first lady Jane Yumiko Ittogi.

Apart from Aruna, other performing artistes included Shreepunya Mohanty, Sandhyarani Sahoo, Sayani Chakraborty, Suprava Sahu, Avipsa Gitanjali Behera, Chinmay Behera, Dipti Ranjan Baral, Himansu Kumar Ray and Shubham Kumar Ojha.

President Shanmugaratnam stayed throughout the performance and later interacted with the artistes. He recalled meeting them during his visit to Odisha in January 2025, and appreciated the state’s rich cultural heritage. The successful presentation marked another international milestone for Orissa Dance Academy and further strengthened the global recognition of Odissi dance.