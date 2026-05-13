BJP chief Nitin Nabin to make first visit to Odisha on May 18

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Odisha for the first time after assuming charge of the party’s top organisational post, on May 18.

According to the tentative programme, Nabin will arrive in the city in the morning and attend a district-level training programme of the party’s Bhubaneswar district unit at Jatni. The session is expected to focus on booth-level management, digital communication and public engagements as part of the party’s nationwide organisational training campaign.

Party sources said Nabin is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with the council of ministers led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state office-bearers later in the day. The visit comes amid the BJP’s ongoing ‘Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan’, a large-scale organisational training initiative for strengthening the party structure and ideological base across the country. The party seeks to train more than 5,000 workers at the mandal, district and state levels.

The training camps which started from May 1 from Kalahandi district are being organised in residential format, lasting two days for mandal level and three days for district level. It will be a four-day affair for the state-level functionaries, party sources said.

A senior party leader said, the sessions are designed to familiarise party workers with BJP ideology, organisational practices, leadership skills and the achievements of the government. The leadership is keen on strengthening booth-level coordination and expanding organisational outreach ahead of future electoral challenge.

The state is likely to go for election to the three-tier panchayati raj institutions next year, possibly after the Census operation which will be completed in February.