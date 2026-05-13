Focus on skill training, technical expertise of ORS officers: Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday asked the Revenue Officers’ Training Institute (ROTI) to strengthen its training modules with greater emphasis on skill-based learning and technical proficiency in hi-tech survey operations to prepare Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers for emerging administrative challenges.

During his visit to the institute at Gothapatna, the minister interacted with 74 ORS trainee officers and advised them to dedicate themselves to sincere, citizen-centric public service.

Addressing the trainees, Pujari said revenue officers must consider themselves as public servants and the people as their real stakeholders.

“If you work honestly and remain committed to public welfare, you will naturally earn public trust and goodwill,” he said.

Pujari stressed the need for greater awareness and expertise in modern hi-tech survey systems, particularly in view of their growing importance in revenue administration across the state.

Referring to the successful implementation of such survey operations in districts like Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Deogarh, he said similar requirements will soon arise in other districts, making technical proficiency essential for revenue officers.

He suggested that selected trainees should undergo specialised advanced training in hi-tech survey operations and modern revenue administration practices.

He also underlined the importance of practical field exposure instead of limiting training to classroom sessions alone.