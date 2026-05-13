Hotter days on the cards as IMD predicts rise in mercury in parts of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Hotter days are in the offing as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum day temperature will gradually rise by 2 degree C to 4 degree C this week.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Day temperatures are expected to increase in the coming days. However, isolated places will continue to experience nor’wester rains due to local heating.”

On Tuesday, mercury levels shot up across parts of the state owing to the decreased thunderstorm activity. Weather experts said the nor’wester rains have declined as the low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Sri Lanka coast is pulling away all the moisture.

“Moisture incursion towards the state from the Bay of Bengal leads to thunderstorm activity here. With less moisture and no weather system directly impacting the state, thundershowers have witnessed a decline,” they added.

The maximum day temperature observed a rise in many places of the state on the day. Titilagarh was the hottest at 40 degree Celsius, followed by Sambalpur 39.9 deg C, Jharsuguda 39.2 deg C and Bhawanipatna 39 deg C. Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37 deg C and 35 deg C respectively during the period.