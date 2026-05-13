Treatment eludes mentally-unstable destitutes at SCB

CUTTACK: Despite being considered ‘destitutes to the extreme’, the urban homeless with mental illness admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment are seemingly left to their own fate without any proper care or surveillance by the doctors and staff.

Such is the situation that even if such patients escape from the hospital, the authorities simply mention their names under LAMA (Leave Against Medical Advice) and get done with it.

Sadly, just as their fate on the roads, there is no one to keep track of their well-being or condition thereafter. Barring a few, even the volunteers or NGOs which rescue these mentally-unstable destitutes and admit them to the casualty ward of the hospital do not follow up about their situation.

As per the information obtained through RTI Act, around 46 mentally-ill destitute patients have gone missing from the hospital in the last over two-and-a-half years from January 1, 2023 to September 10, 2025.

Sources attributed this to inadequate care, lack of surveillance and real-time monitoring of such mentally-ill destitute patients at the hospital. They said when such patients are rescued and admitted to the casualty, the in-charge doctor makes requisition to the psychiatric department but the latter reportedly delay in attending the call. Subsequently, these patients manage to flee the hospital despite the deployment of nurses, attendants and security personnel who do not bother to keep an eye on them.